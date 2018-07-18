Losses mount at Arise

Swedish renewables developer Arise Windpower made a loss of Skr27m (€2.6m) in the first half of 2018, widening from the Skr11m loss in the same period last year.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) and net sales also fell this year compared with 2017.

EBITDA was Skr54m in the first six months of the year, down from Skr72m in 2017, while net sales stood at Skr103m dropping from Skr155m.

Production from projects Arise owns and co-owns has been lower in 2018 than 2017 because of weaker winds, the company said.

Projects owned by Arise generated 251 gigawatt-hours this year, compared with 326GWh in the first half of 2017. Co-owned projects produced 109GWh, down from 148GWh last year.

Image: Arise