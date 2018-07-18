John Laing takes French delivery

WKN Group has completed the 21.6MW Sommette-Eaucourt and 10.25MW Saint Martin l’Ars wind farms in France and handed them over to investor and new owner John Laing Group.

Sommette-Eaucourt, which is located in Picardy in northern France, consists of nine Nordex N117 2.4MW turbines with 91-metre hub heights.

11 Jan 2018 Saint Martin l’Ars comprises five Senvion MM92 2.05MW machines with 100-metre hub heights. It is located in the west of the country at Poitou Charentes.

WKN chief financial officer Gabriel Meurer said: “By constructing these two wind farms, we have proved once more that WKN is a competent and reliable partner for all aspects of the value creation chain, from project planning to turnkey delivery.”

WKN is part of PNE Group.

PNE chief executive Markus Lesser said: “The further development of our international business is an essential component of our ‘scale up’ growth strategy.

“France is an important strategic market for us, in which we have recently been able to expand our project pipeline. Now, another successful completion of two French projects demonstrates that our international strategy is working.”

