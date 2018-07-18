SPR trials next-gen radar

ScottishPower Renewables is partnering with UK outfit Aveillant to trial a new radar for use in the offshore wind industry.

The system aims to deal with Ministry of Defence (MoD) and civilian aviation concerns that the next generation of larger wind turbines could interfere with radar coverage.

Related Stories Aveillant sets fix on radar trial

28 Jul 2014

Aveillant trials long-range radar

02 Jun 2014 Larger blades and taller structures can cause ‘clutter’ and ‘shadowing’ with existing radar technology, putting planning at risk due to MoD objections, SPR said.

However, the new holographic radar system, unlike most radar systems used in the UK, is a non-rotating, two-dimensional ‘staring’ array that produces a full three-dimensional picture of the covered volume of airspace.

It will use algorithms to recognise wind turbines, aircraft and other airborne devices, such as drones, to provide a ‘clutter-free’ picture to the radar operator.

The system will be tested in Northamptonshire within the next nine months and the results will be shared with the MoD.

Further tests on the east coast of England will then take place.

SPR managing director of offshore wind Jonathan Cole said: “Offshore wind has grown so quickly, and technology has advanced so far, that we are encountering issues now that were not anticipated to be a problem for many years.

“It is very important that we work closely with the MoD and other aviation bodies to ensure that the UK’s global lead in the offshore wind industry is maintained, and the government’s carbon reduction plans can be achieved.

“The Aveillant technology is unique, and we are confident that the trial will lead to a system that satisfies the MoD’s concerns. Our industry has continually shown it is capable of innovating to meet the challenges we have been set, and radar is the next big issue that we need to address.”

Aveillant chief executive Dominic Walker said: “The Aveillant holographic radar technology provides a new solution to a very important problem, and could ultimately have a direct impact on the amount of offshore wind power produced in the UK.

“It is great to see a real commitment to innovation from leaders in the industry such as ScottishPower Renewables. We’re delighted to be working on this project.”

Image: ScottishPower Renewables