Vestas gears up with ZF

Vestas is expanding a partnership with German gearbox provider ZF to provide a global servicing solution for clients.

Under the terms of the deal, Vestas becomes ZF's preferred supplier to perform uptower gearbox repair work, while ZF is Vestas' preferred supplier for shop repairs and replacement units.

Related Stories Danes scoop Serbian wind prize

12 Jul 2018

Vestas books Italian tour

04 May 2018 ZF develops, manufactures and repairs gearboxes for the wind industry at facilities in Germany, Belgium, China, US and India.

Vestas service GSVP Christian Venderby said: “By partnering with ZF, we can return the turbine to service faster than anyone in the market and leverage our extensive volume with ZF to have best-in-market pricing, terms and lead times.

“And depending on the customers' asset management strategy, we can now deliver everything from a standalone uptower repair to a complete exchange and turnkey solution globally.”

Image: Vestas