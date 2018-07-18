GE makes Dutch blade test play

GE Renewable Energy business unit LM Wind Power is to acquire the WMC test facilities at Wieringerwerf in the Netherlands, including all the 23 staff.

Wieringerwerf will offer rotor hub tests for new GE turbines, as well as blade and other testing, digital tools and research to the wider wind industry.

The deal is expected to close in the next few weeks and is subject to certain unnamed pre-completion conditions.

LM Wind Power chief executive Duncan Berry said: “The new test facilities will further contribute to LM Wind Power's research and development capabilities for the design and manufacture of advanced wind turbine blades and other components.

“We are delighted to retain the talented existing workforce and supplement LM Wind Power and GE's growing presence in a strategic green industry in the Netherlands.”

WMC board chairman Aart van der Pal said: “The acquisition of the WMC wind turbine blade test facility in Wieringerwerf secures a promising future for the 23 employees and ensures growth and opportunity for this important Dutch facility.

“We look forward to playing a key role in the future developments of advanced wind turbine rotor blades.”

Image: LM Wind Power