Enel parties in Peru

The President of Peru Martin Vizcarra Cornejo has officially opened Enel Green Power's 132MW Wayra 1 wind farm in the Ica region of the South American country.

Wayra 1 comprises 42 3MW turbines and will generate 600 gigwatt-hours of electricity a year.

05 Sep 2017 The $165m project, which is located in Marcona, is backed by a 20-year energy supply contract with Peru’s Ministry of Energy and Mines.

Enel Peru country manager Jose Revuelta Mediavilla said: “Wayra 1 is the key to diversify Peru’s energy mix, while stabilising its power grid and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

“Non-conventional renewable power plants are essential for a country in great need of efficient and sustainable energy.”

Enel Green Power said it now has over 1.1GW of clean power projects installed in Peru.

Image: Wayra 1 (Enel Green Power)



