CGN 'takes Markbygden stake'

China General Nuclear Power Corp has taken a 75% interest in the 650MW Markbygden Ett wind farm in Sweden from GE and the Green Investment Group, Reuters reports.

The report cited China's state news agency Xinhua as the source for the story.

03 Oct 2016 No details on the value of the deal was given, it added.

The first of 179 GE 3.6-137 turbines was installed at the project earlier this week.

The Skr2bn (€193m) project, which is part of the Markbygden wind complex, is expected online next year.

Image: GE