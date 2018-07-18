Barbados mulls offshore options

Barbados has opened a call for studies into the potential for offshore wind and ocean thermal energy conversion off the coast of the Caribbean island.

Funding from the Inter-American Development Bank and EU will help the Ministry of Energy and Water Resources carry out technical and environmental studies, as well as provide capacity building, into the feasibility of the technologies.

Both fixed and floating offshore wind will be assessed, according to a request for expression of interest document.

Parties interested in carrying out the work have until 25 July to apply.

The work is part of the island's Public Sector Smart Energy Program, which aims to promote renewable energy and energy efficiency in Barbados.

Image: Pixabay