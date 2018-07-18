EU backs Belgian offshore
EIB funding for unnamed project part of wider €3.4bn climate package
The European Investment Bank has approved finance totalling €3.4bn for projects that tackle climate change, including support for an unnamed Belgian offshore wind farm.
The wind farm is believed to be Parkwind's 224MW Northwester 2 offshore project, which applied for an undisclosed amount of funding from the bank in April.
Other EIB finance will go to solar projects in Spain, hydropower schemes in Portugal and domestic clean power projects in the Netherlands.
Energy efficiency, near-zero energy buildings and district heating schemes will also receive funding from the €3.4bn.
Image: the Belwind project off Belgium (Parkwind)