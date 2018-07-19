Articles Filter

Eon, RWE make Innogy vow

German companies agree to cooperate on ongoing ownership changes

Eon, RWE make Innogy vow image 19/07/2018

Innogy has reached legally binding cooperation agreements with Eon and RWE as part of a complex deal between the three companies.

The agreements cover the integration process, the fair treatment of employees and transparent recruitment of senior management to Eon and Innogy.

Related Stories

There will also be joint planning on the integration between all three companies, under the deal.

“The agreements with Eon and RWE lay the groundwork for a fair integration processes on equal terms and thus for constructive collaboration in the future,” said Innogy chief executive Uwe Tigges said in a joint statement with Eon and RWE.

“Considering the fact that Innogy is being taken over, we negotiated the best possible deal for our employees,” he added.

Eon and RWE, which owns Innogy, agreed a complex deal in March that would see RWE end up owning the renewables assets of Eon and Innogy, and Eon having the retail and network businesses of RWE and Innogy.

Image: Innogy

 

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.