Eon, RWE make Innogy vow

Innogy has reached legally binding cooperation agreements with Eon and RWE as part of a complex deal between the three companies.

The agreements cover the integration process, the fair treatment of employees and transparent recruitment of senior management to Eon and Innogy.

“The agreements with Eon and RWE lay the groundwork for a fair integration processes on equal terms and thus for constructive collaboration in the future,” said Innogy chief executive Uwe Tigges said in a joint statement with Eon and RWE.

“Considering the fact that Innogy is being taken over, we negotiated the best possible deal for our employees,” he added.

Eon and RWE, which owns Innogy, agreed a complex deal in March that would see RWE end up owning the renewables assets of Eon and Innogy, and Eon having the retail and network businesses of RWE and Innogy.

Image: Innogy

