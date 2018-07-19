Articles Filter

Germans probe factory fatality

28-year-old was working at turbine component plant

Germans probe factory fatality image 19/07/2018

Investigations are underway after a 28-year-old working for an Enercon subsidiary was fatally injured during a factory accident.

Police said the employee of MTA-Metalltechnologie Aurich in Lower Saxony died after being hit by a 12-tonne generator component that fell from a gantry crane.

Enercon said the cause of the incident, which happened on Monday, was unknown. The component in question was a five-metre stator wheel.

Emergency services attended in the wake of the accident but were not able to save the man. Public prosecutors are currently looking into the incident.

MTA was established by Enercon in late 2007 for manufacturing nacelle casings and machining cast components and steel parts.

