Vestas blessing at Corpus Christi

First wind turbine components arrive Texas port's new Rincon West yard

19/07/2018

Vestas has delivered the first shipment of wind turbine components to be received at the Port of Corpus Christi's new Rincon West lay down yard in Texas.

The components  – which will include nacelles, hubs, drivetrains and blades – are for Tri-Global Energy's 148MW Blue Cloud wind farm.  

Trucks will then ship the components to the project site in Baily and Lamb counties.

The new lay down yard covers 10 hectares near cargo dock nine on the north side of the port's ship channel.

It has been developed for haul and breakbulk cargo and has adjacent roads and a barge docks.

Image: Port of Corpus Christi   

