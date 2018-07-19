Norwegians order heavy lifter

Norwegian shipping company OHT has contracted China Merchants Heavy Industry to build a semi-submersible heavy lift crane vessel for the installation of foundations at offshore wind farms.

The deal also has an option to deliver a total of three vessels to OHT, the first of which is scheduled for deployment in early 2021.

Related Stories Hywind ropes heavy lifters

05 Sep 2016

Seajacks giant sets sail

18 Feb 2016 OHT has developed the boat design in cooperation with Ulstein Design & Solutions, Liebherr and DNV GL.

The 216.3-metre long Alfa Lift vessel will allow OHT to take on full scope transport and installation for offshore wind turbine foundations, it said.

Alfa Lift will have a 3000-tonne crane delivered by Liebherr and have over 10,000 square metres of deck space.

It will be able to carry up to 10 1500-tonne ultra-large jacket foundations and 11 2000-tonne XXL monopiles with transition pieces.

Image: OHT