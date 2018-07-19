Norwegians order heavy lifter
Chinese shipyard to build foundation installation vessel for OHT
Norwegian shipping company OHT has contracted China Merchants Heavy Industry to build a semi-submersible heavy lift crane vessel for the installation of foundations at offshore wind farms.
The deal also has an option to deliver a total of three vessels to OHT, the first of which is scheduled for deployment in early 2021.
OHT has developed the boat design in cooperation with Ulstein Design & Solutions, Liebherr and DNV GL.
The 216.3-metre long Alfa Lift vessel will allow OHT to take on full scope transport and installation for offshore wind turbine foundations, it said.
Alfa Lift will have a 3000-tonne crane delivered by Liebherr and have over 10,000 square metres of deck space.
It will be able to carry up to 10 1500-tonne ultra-large jacket foundations and 11 2000-tonne XXL monopiles with transition pieces.
Image: OHT