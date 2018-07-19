Belgian offshore duo join hands 

The 235.2MW Mermaid and 252MW Seastar offshore wind farms off the coast of Belgium are to be merged into a single 487.2MW project called Seamade.

Seamade developers Otary (70%), Electrabel (17.5%) and Eneco (12.5%) said the merger will allow financing to be achieved through one project transaction. Financial close is expected by the end of the year.

Seamade will consist of 58 Siemens Gamesa 8.4MW turbines with 167-metre rotor diameters on monopile foundations.

Two substations will connect the project to Elia's modular offshore grid.

Seamade chief executive Mathias Verkest said: “Through this merger, an international market trend is being followed by focussing not only on bigger turbines but creating synergies and scale effects.

“Strong cost reductions and the increasing maturity of offshore wind allows the financing and construction of even bigger projects.”

Otary board chairman Olivier Vanderijst said: “After achieving a financial close for Rentel, a project currently under construction, Otary is pleased to remain a leading actor of the Belgian offshore wind industry with the development of Seamade.

“Through this project, we also make a significant contribution to achieving the government’s climate objectives.”

