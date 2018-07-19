UK to axe feed-in supports

The UK is to end export tariffs for small-scale renewables under proposals published by the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

In a consultation on feed-in tariffs (FiT), BEIS proposes closing the export tariff to new applications from 31 March 2019, the same time as the generation tariff ends.

There will be no special provision for projects in oversubscribed deployment caps queuing beyond the FiT closure date.

Such installations would not be eligible for either generation or export tariff payments under the scheme, BEIS said.

Impact assessment analysis found the closure of the export tariff alongside the generation tariff would save between £1.3bn and £1.8bn on consumer bills.

Trade association RenewableUK said the move was a "major blow" for small-scale renewables.

Solar Trade Association chief executive Chris Hewett added: "Government has been crystal clear today on what policy measures will stop – even very basic rights to fair export payments – but they are frighteningly vague on what comes next.

"There is real dismay that there is now a serious and needless policy gap between the end of FiTs and the start of the new regime."

The department has meanwhile launched a call for evidence on a potential replacement support scheme for small-scale renewables beyond April 2019.

‘The future for small-scale low-carbon generation’ consultation closes on 30 August.

In a related development, BEIS is to introduce an exemption for energy intensive industries from the indirect costs of funding the FiT scheme.

