California storage books local star

Pacific Gas and Electric Company has selected California outfit EsVolta to build the 75MW Hummingbird energy storage system in Santa Clara county in the US state.

The lithium-ion battery project, which is pending approval by the California Public Utilities Commission, is slated to be up and running by December 2020.

Hummingbird aims to improve reliability of the local grid and facilitate the integration of more renewable energy, such as wind and solar, the developers said.

EsVolta president Randolph Mann said: “EsVolta is delighted to be selected by PG&E for the Hummingbird project. PG&E is a leading North American energy company and a key customer for esVolta, and this contract award is an important milestone for our company as we build towards our goal of assembling a large portfolio of utility-scale, advanced energy storage projects.”

Image: EsVolta