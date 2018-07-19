Beatrice delivers first power

First power has been delivered to the National Grid from a Siemens Gamesa 7MW turbine at SSE’s 588MW Beatrice wind farm off the coast of Scotland.

Swire Blue Ocean jack-up Pacific Orca installed the first machine earlier this week and is continuing to install the remaining 83 units.

Beatrice is being developed by SSE, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners and Red Rock Power, the UK subsidiary of Chinese outfit SDIC Power Holdings.

Beatrice project director John Hill said: “We often talk about key milestones along a project’s journey, and Beatrice has had quite a few to date, but to see the first turbine turning in the Moray Firth and to have reached first power safely, ahead of programme and on budget is a fantastic achievement for everyone connected to the project.

“As always, I would like to thank everyone involved in the project and the local community for their continued patience and support as we continue to build Beatrice.”

UK Energy Minister Claire Perry said: “The Beatrice wind farm’s first power is an important milestone towards the opening of Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm and another pivotal step towards achieving our low carbon future.”

Scottish Energy Minister Paul Wheelhouse said: “This is a very significant step forward and I am delighted to hear that the Beatrice offshore wind farm has generated its first power for the National Grid and has done so ahead of schedule. I congratulate the Beatrice team for achieving such an important milestone.”

Image: first turbine at Beatrice (BOWL)