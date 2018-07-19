Safe hands for CEZ in Germany

Czech utility CEZ has hired WPD Windmanager as commercial and operations manager at the 35MW Lettweiler Hohe wind farm in Germany.

The project, which is located in the Rheinland-Pfalz region, comprises 14 GE 2.5-120 turbines.

Technical management started on 1 July, with commercial management to kick off from 1 January next year.

WPD Windmanager technical manager Henning Rüpke said: “For us, the contract is a great acknowledgement of our services.

“Within the existing projects we work closely together and as partners. Thus, we are especially glad to further expand our cooperation with the wind farm Lettweiler Hohe.”

Image: GE