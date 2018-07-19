WPD tallies White Pines costs

German developer WPD says the cost of building the 18.45MW White Pines wind farm in Ontario is about C$100m (€65m) and it would expect compensation if the new government in the Canadian province goes ahead with plans to cancel the project.

The company said that according to a draft bill WPD would be entitled to compensation in line with investment already made in the project,.

WPD said contracts with the equipment manufacturer amount to C$32m, while construction and infrastructure costs amounts to C$25m.

A further C$15m was spent on planning, as well as structuring, financing and other costs of C$10m.

WPD added that if the wind farm has to be demolished further costs would be incurred.

WPD chief executive Hartmut Brosamle said: “It is unbelievable and unique in the world that an almost completed wind farm, where more than 95% of the investment is made, should be demolished for political reasons.”

Image: WPD