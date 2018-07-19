WPD tallies White Pines costs
Ontario's plans to cancel wind farm could require €65m compensation
German developer WPD says the cost of building the 18.45MW White Pines wind farm in Ontario is about C$100m (€65m) and it would expect compensation if the new government in the Canadian province goes ahead with plans to cancel the project.
The company said that according to a draft bill WPD would be entitled to compensation in line with investment already made in the project,.
All nine turbines have been installed, with several already generating electricity, it added.
WPD said contracts with the equipment manufacturer amount to C$32m, while construction and infrastructure costs amounts to C$25m.
A further C$15m was spent on planning, as well as structuring, financing and other costs of C$10m.
WPD added that if the wind farm has to be demolished further costs would be incurred.
WPD chief executive Hartmut Brosamle said: “It is unbelievable and unique in the world that an almost completed wind farm, where more than 95% of the investment is made, should be demolished for political reasons.”
Image: WPD