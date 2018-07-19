Facebook taps Invenergy sun

Invenergy is to supply electricity to Facebook's data centre in Prineville, Oregon, from two solar plants in the US state with a combined capacity of 100MW.

The deal will see power delivered from the 55MW Prineville and 45MW Millican projects to support a larger arrangement through Pacific Power to match 100% of Facebook’s electricity use at the data centre with renewable energy.

23 Oct 2017 The Prineville and Millican solar facilities are expected to be online in late 2020 and will create approximately 100 jobs at each site during construction.

Invenergy chief commercial officer Jim Shield said: “We are excited that through this partnership with Pacific Power, Invenergy’s solar farms will be helping power economic growth in Prineville, Oregon as well as Facebook’s sustainability goals.

“This partnership reflects Invenergy’s commitment to local economic investment and sustainability that carries across our work with both utilities and corporate renewable energy purchasers.”

Facebook energy strategy manager Peter Freed said: “Invenergy’s two new solar projects were a great fit to power our Prineville data centre and also help us further contribute to the city’s prosperity.

“Prineville was our first data centre and we are thrilled to be adding it to our list of hyper-efficient facilities supported by 100% renewable energy.”

