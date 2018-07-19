UK to showcase green growth

The UK government is planning to introduce a 'Green GB Week' to highlight opportunities for clean growth and raise understanding of how businesses and the public can help tackle climate change.

Green GB Week will launch on 15 October this year and showcase the benefits clean growth can bring – from new jobs to cleaner air, the government said.

Businesses, civil society groups and government will come together to deliver a week of events and activities all over the UK.

Events will cover UK leadership on climate change, climate science, future clean technologies, low-carbon financing, clean growth business opportunities and climate action in communities.

The government added that a detailed programme for the week is under development.

Image: Wikimedia Commons