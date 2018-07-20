Prices power Vattenfall wind

Vattenfall underlying operating profit from its wind business grew 55% in the first half of the year, compared with the same period in 2017, boosted by positive price and currency effects.

Operating profit was over Skr1.6bn (€158m) in the first six months of 2018, up from Skr1.05bn last year.

08 Jan 2018 Average Nordic power prices were up 42% on last year, while average prices in Germany grew 21%.

However, wind power generation fell to 3.8 terrawatt-hours in the period, a small dip on the 3.9TWh generated in 2017.

Vattenfall said the fall was down to lower wind speeds in all its markets and curtailments.

Net wind sales also increased between January and the end of June to almost Skr5.7bn from just under Skr4.6bn in 2017, helped by new capacity.

Vattenfall said it had started construction of the 353MW Blakliden/Fabodberget onshore wind farm in Sweden this year.

Blakliden/Fabodberget will comprise 84 turbines and is scheduled to come online by 2022.

Overall, the company's underlying operating profit was Skr13.13bn down slightly on 2017, when it posted a figure of Skr13.23bn.

Net sales hit almost Skr76.3bn in the first half of the year, up from almost Skr64.42bn in 2017.

