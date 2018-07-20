EDF harvests US desert sun

EDF Renewables North America is to supply electricity to the Southern California Public Power Authority from the 100.8MW Desert Harvest 2 solar farm in Riverside County, California.

The project, which will be located on an area administered by the Federal Bureau of Land Management, is expected to be operational in 2020.

02 Jul 2014 EDF said the structure of the deal “shelters the buyer from exposure to merchant prices” through a long-term hedge with Morgan Stanley Capital Group and linkage to a 35MW energy storage system.

EDF Renewables executive vice president of grid-scale power Ryan Pfaff said: “EDF Renewables is pleased to partner with SCPPA’s participating members – Anaheim, Burbank and Vernon – to supply affordable, in-state solar energy to their customers from the Desert Harvest 2 solar project.

“Desert Harvest 2 represents the company’s second collaboration with SCPPA, and we look forward to working with them to make the project a success, providing a boost to the Riverside County economy in parallel through the creation of new jobs.”

SCPPA executive director Mike Webster said: “EDF Renewable’s Desert Harvest 2 solar project will help to allow our participating member utilities to be on track to achieve their renewable production goals of 40% by the end of 2024.”

Image: EDF