Nordex tops 1GW in Ireland

Turbine manufacturer Nordex Group has hit the 1GW milestone in Ireland, following a new order in June.

It said the company has achieved 30% market share in the country.

15 May 2018 Nordex Group Irish business head Nigel Hayes said: “The key to our success in Ireland is having the right product solutions to deal with a broad range of challenges.

“No two sites are the same, with highly variable planning envelopes, difficult wind conditions, complex sites and noise sensitivities. Consequently, it is crucial to have robust and flexible technology to maximize returns for our customers.

“On top of this, a fundamental requirement for doing business in Ireland is to have strong commitment to compliance with the Irish grid code. Nordex Group has a proven track record in this regard, gained over many years, which gives our customers confidence in us.”

