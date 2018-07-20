Articles Filter

Engie team eyes Egypt wind giant

Financial close on 500MW project expected in second half of 2019

A consortium of Engie, Toyota Tsusho Corp, Eurus Energy Holdings Corp and Orascom Construction is to build a 500MW wind farm at Ras Ghareb in Egypt. 

A deal to develop the project was signed with the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company, which will buy power from the wind farm, and the New & Renewable Energy Authority, which owns the land.  

Financial close is expected in the third or fourth quarter of 2019, after which construction will start.

The consortium is already developing a 250MW wind farm in the country, which is under construction and expected to be commissioned in the second half of 2019.

