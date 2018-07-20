Arise manages 1GW

Swedish company Arise is to manage the 235MW Overturingen wind farm in Sweden for the Green Investment Group, bringing the former's total assets under management to 1GW.

Arise said the deal is an important step in the growth of its asset management business.

“We see significant growth potential both by being awarded the trust to manage wind farms we develop in-house and sell but also through assignments such as this, where we are awarded the trust independently from the development and sale of the project,” it said.

Green Investment Group, part of the Macquarie Group, reached €270m financial close on Overturingen earlier this week.

Construction will start shortly and is expected to be completed by December 2019.

Image: Arise