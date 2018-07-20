Kinewell cable vision

Articles Filter

UK consultancy Kinewell Energy has launched a licensed version of inter-array layout optimisation software KLOC.

The programme designs an economically optimised inter-array cable designs for offshore wind farms based on location and cost data. 

    Kinewell managing director Andrew Jenkins said: “We have developed our array cable layout optimisation solution into a licensed product following requests from clients. This will enable clients to harness the power of the KLOC software in-house.”

    The software can be run multiple times using different data so developers can investigate the effects of changes to substation locations, turbine models, cable types and cost of capital, the company said.

    Kinewell said it had used the software in-house to generate array layouts at numerous offshore wind projects.

    Photo: array cables for Eon's Arkona wind farm (Port of Mukran) 

