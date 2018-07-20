EA1 win spurs 3sun jobs fest

Offshore wind services company 3sun is to create 30 new jobs following a contract win at ScottishPower Renewables’ 714MW East Anglia 1 wind farm off England.

The Great Yarmouth business secured a £2.5m deal to service the construction stage of the project from the wind farm’s new base in Lowestoft harbour.

Work scope covers onshore and offshore services, training, provision of protective equipment, and waste management.

"3sun is playing a key role in the construction of the £2.5bn, 102-turbine wind farm,” said the company.

The 28-month contract will be overseen by newly-appointed chief operations officer Stephen Rose, who was previously with SSE.

SPR project director Charlie Jordan said: “We are already working with a number of East Anglian companies and look forward to working with 3sun on this important phase of the project.”

Image: 3sun on the job (3sun)