EA1 win spurs 3sun jobs fest

Offshore wind services company 3sun is to create 30 new jobs following a contract win at ScottishPower Renewables’ 714MW East Anglia 1 wind farm off England.

The Great Yarmouth business secured a £2.5m deal to service the construction stage of the project from the wind farm’s new base in Lowestoft harbour.

"3sun is playing a key role in the construction of the £2.5bn, 102-turbine wind farm,” said the company.

The 28-month contract will be overseen by newly-appointed chief operations officer Stephen Rose, who was previously with SSE.

SPR project director Charlie Jordan said: “We are already working with a number of East Anglian companies and look forward to working with 3sun on this important phase of the project.”

Image: 3sun on the job (3sun)