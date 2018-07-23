Turbines rise at Horns Rev 3

Vattenfall has installed the first MHI Vestas V164 8.3MW turbine at its 406MW Horns Rev 3 offshore wind farm off the coast of Denmark.

Horns Rev 3 will comprise 49 turbines in total. Installation is expected to take until November, with the wind farm scheduled to be fully operational early next year.

Horns Rev 3 project director Martin Zappe said: “We are pleased to have started installing the turbines at Denmark's next offshore wind farm.

“The construction of the wind farm is a large operation that involves many ships and different jobs. We are very careful about the safety of the staff, and I'm happy that the work is progressing well.”

Image: Vattenfall