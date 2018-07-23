Portuguese flush for tower push

Articles Filter

23/07/2018

Portuguese wind tower and foundation manufacturer ASM Industries has secured €4.5m investment from an unnamed institutional investor for its new offshore wind production unit. 

The ASM Offshore industrial unit will be located at the port of Aveiro and will start operating in March next year. 

ASM Industries chief executive Adelino Costa Matos said: “This financial participation allows us to maintain the accelerated pace of sustained growth and consolidate our presence in the offshore sector.”

The €29m manufacturing facility will cover 72,000 square metres at the port's logistics and industrial activities zone. 

It will create about 150 jobs and have direct access to Aveiro's dock, said Costa Matos (pictured)

Image: ASM

