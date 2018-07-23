Siemens Gamesa Swedish star

Siemens Gamesa has confirmed that it will supply turbines totalling 235MW for the Overturingen wind farm in Sweden, which is owned by Macquarie's Green Investment Group.

The deal covers supply, installation and servicing of 56 DD-130 4.2MW machines with 220-metre tip heights at the project site in the Ange municipality.

Siemens Gamesa said it will manufacture nacelles and blades at its facilities in Denmark.

“Other essential construction work will be sourced from local companies,” the company said.

Siemens Gamesa onshore chief executive Ricardo Chocarro said: “We are proud to set a visible example of the performance of our products in Sweden.

“Our technology perfectly meets the site- and project-specific requirements. At the same time, this project demonstrates the attractiveness of wind energy for the capital markets, investors and communities.”

Macquarie Capital head of green energy Mark Dooley said: “Siemens Gamesa is a leading turbine supplier and a natural partner for a project as ambitious as this.

“Siemens Gamesa’s expertise in the Nordic region was particularly valuable in bringing this project to financial close and builds on our global relationship with them, from Sweden to Texas and Taiwan.”

Image: Siemens Gamesa