Eon ropes Manor at Arkona

Manor Renewable Energy is providing temporary power services for Eon during the installation of turbines at the 385MW Arkona offshore wind farm in the German Baltic Sea.

The contract covers provision of generators, personnel and vessels during installation of the 60 Siemens Gamesa 6.45MW turbines at the project.

21 Feb 2018 Manor is working out the port of Mukran and is utilising its own Manor Venture multi-purpose vessel to lead the campaign.

The vessel has capacity of 40 tonnes and accommodation for 12 personnel and previously worked on Innogy's 353MW Galloper project off the coast of Suffolk in England.

Manor Renewable Energy director Toby Mead said: “We have a strong track record of temporary power delivery on German offshore wind projects and with that, a huge amount of lessons learnt which we will implement into our offering with Eon and the Arkona project.”

Arkona is jointly owned by Eon and Equinor, formerly known as Statoil, and is due for completion in 2019.

Image: turbine installation at Arkona (2018 DS Xpress Gmbh)