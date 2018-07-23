Articles Filter

EnBW salutes 16.5MW home win

Aalen-Waldhausen inaugurated featuring five Vestas V126 machines 

23/07/2018

German company EnBW has inaugurated the 16.5MW Aalen-Waldhausen wind farm near Aalen in Baden-Wuerttemberg.

Four of the project’s five Vestas V126 turbines have hub height of 149 metres, with the other one 137 metres.

The turbines were installed last summer and commissioned in late 2017, EnBW said.

The company expects the project to generate enough power to supply electricity for about 12,000 households given the site's wind speeds of over six metres a second.

