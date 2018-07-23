ALE lifts Argentina onshore

UK heavy lifter ALE carried out electro-mechanical installation of seven turbines at Pan American Energy's 25MW Garayalde wind farm in Argentina.

The company said it worked with the crane team and performed all electrical works before handing over the turbines fully assembled to the developer.

ALE Wind Services commercial manager Carlos Moreno said: “This was the first time we have executed this installation scope in Argentina and it was completed successfully because of our team’s flexibility, local expertise, installation knowledge and specialist equipment.

“This was a complex project, made challenging by its remote location. With the team collaboration between many nationalities such as South African, Argentina, Spanish and Brazilian, our project management skills and installation experts could overcome the challenges and demonstrate our operational flexibility, global management and specialist wind capabilities for this market.”

Image: ALE