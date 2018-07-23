Dutch to deliver for modular grid

Dutch outfit Van Dam is to supply an architectural package for the switch yard platform at Elia's modular offshore grid in the Belgian North Sea.

The package covers engineering, design and supply of an internal and external fire rated wall system and doors, a penetration package, fire rated windows and subframes.

Van Dam said engineering and design has already started and it will supply of the full scope to be completed this year.

The offshore switch yard platform is being built by Heerema Fabrication Group at its yard at Zwijndrecht in the Netherlands.

Image: Elia