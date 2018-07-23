Peel rolls with Mossy on Shetland

UK developer Peel Energy has applied to build an around 50MW wind farm on Shetland.

The Mossy Hill project will feature 12 turbines of up to 145 metres with a likely rotor diameter of 133 metres.

06 Feb 2014 The project will be located on the Shetland mainland between Lerwick and Scalloway. Hardware will be up to roughly 4.2MW.

“The predicted likely environmental effects associated with the installation of the proposed development have been carefully considered throughout the design of the Mossy Hill wind farm proposal,” said Peel.

“The evolution has, wherever possible, taken into account the views of the statutory consultees, local community and their representatives, as well as the views of other interested parties,” it added.

Peel already holds permission for the 58MW Beaw Field project on the islands.

The developer plans to submit the consented wind farm into the upcoming UK Contracts for Difference auction under the remote islands category.

