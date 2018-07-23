Foresight snags Isle of Wight bio

Foresight Group has completed the acquisition of the operational 2.5MW Arreton anaerobic digestion plant on the Isle of Wight for an undisclosed amount.

The 10-hectare site at Arreton has a combined heat and power plant to provide 250kW of electrical power generation capacity to power the facility 580 standard cubic metres per hour of biomethane export capacity to grid.

Foresight Group's Charlie Sheldon said: “We are delighted to have completed the acquisition of this operational AD plant, our first on the Isle of Wight, which comprises the latest component in our growing AD portfolio.

“We look forward to making further acquisitions as part of our wider AD aggregation strategy.”

Foresight said it now owns AD plants in the UK and Germany totalling 36.5MW.

Image: Foresight