Thanet 2 passes first milestone

The UK Planning Inspectorate has accepted for examination Vattenfall's application to build the up to 300MW Thanet 2 extension project off the south-east coast of England.

The Swedish developer submitted the application on 27 June for the plan to add up to 34 turbines next to the original project, which went live in 2010 and features Vestas V90 3MW hardware.

Thanet 2 will feature turbines in the 10MW to 12MW class, with tip heights of up to 250 metres.

Power will be brought to shore at Pegwell Bay by up to four 25km export cables and the project will link up to the National Grid at Richborough Port.

Image: Vattenfall