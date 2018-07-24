Scots seek industry champions

Nominations have opened for 11 of the categories in Scottish Renewables' 2018 Scottish Green Energy Awards.

This year's awards will see the new category of best practice, as well as previous ones such as renewables champion, outstanding project, best engagement, best community project and innovation.

A 12th category, Young and Inspiring Award, will be decided from the 10 winners of May’s 2018 Young Professionals Green Energy Awards.

The deadline for nominations in 5pm on 21 September, with the winners announced at an event in Edinburgh on 6 December.

Scottish Renewables chief executive Claire Mack said: “Scotland’s renewable energy industry is one of the country’s great economic triumphs.

“The Scottish Green Energy Awards allow us all to come together and celebrate the knowledge, technology and determination which have made the industry the success that it is today.

“The awards really do give us the opportunity to recognise the dedication, creativity and passion of those who have helped us get where we are today.”

