Posh opens Taiwan account

The Posh Kerry Renewables joint venture has secured its first contract in the Taiwan offshore renewables market.

The work will cover anchor handling, supply and standby support for an unnamed geotechnical services company during surveys and construction of an undisclosed offshore wind farm.

16 Mar 2018 Posh Kerry, a JV between Singapore-based marine outfit PACC Offshore Services Holdings and Taiwanese company Kerry TJ logistics, said the work will initially be off the coast of Guanyin and could also include other sites in Yunlin and Taoyuan-HsinChu.

Work is scheduled to start in the third quarter of this year.

Posh Kerry also said it had signed a memorandum of understanding with local marine and towage company Seagreen Enterprise to broaden the former's service portfolio.

The partners will also recruit, train and build up a pipeline of Taiwanese crew.

