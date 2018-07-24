Towers roll out of Bilbao

Spanish outfit Haizea Wind has completed the first wind turbine tower sections at its new fabrication plant at the Port of Bilbao in Spain.

The towers, which have been manufactured for Vestas, were finished two months after the new €60m facility was inaugurated, Haizea said.

19 Jul 2018 The plant covers about 77,000 square metres on the AZ-2 quay extension at the port and has direct access to a berthing facility.

Haizea Wind said the plant has been recommended for health and safety and environmental standards certification by Lloyds covering ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 3834-2, EN 1090-1 and OSHAS18001.

Certification will be officially received in the next few days, Haizea added.

