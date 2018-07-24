Granada broadens Beatrice role

Granada Material Handling has secured a davit crane commissioning contract for work on the 588MW Beatrice offshore wind farm in the Moray Firth off the coast of Scotland.

The contract, awarded by Beatrice Offshore Windfarm Limited (BOWL), aims to ensure that the project's davit cranes are commissioned in accordance with current legislation and Granada’s original equipment supplier requirements.

06 Sep 2017 Each of the Granada ‘python’ cranes have been specifically designed for Beatrice, with a unit fitted to each of the 84 turbine foundations and two on the offshore substation.

The company added that its technicians will be available for the project for the nine months anticipated to complete the wind farm.

Granada Material Handling director Mark Sidwell said: “We are extremely pleased to have been awarded another prestigious UK wind farm commissioning project.

“Securing this contract has been a real team effort by the Granada Renewable product and service division.”

BOWL comprises the project developers SSE, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners and Red Rock Power, the UK subsidiary of Chinese outfit SDIC Power Holdings.

First power from the wind farm, which will feature 84 Siemens Gamesa 7MW turbines, was delivered last week.

Full commissioning is planned for 2019.

Image: Granada Material Handling