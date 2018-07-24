MPs onshore views 'out of touch'

Only 8% of UK MPs know that onshore wind is the cheapest form of new generating capacity in the country, according to a survey by YouGov for the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit.

MPs polled also overestimated opposition to onshore wind. Over half of them believe at least 20% of the public strongly oppose onshore wind, yet a government poll in April showed only 2% are strongly opposed, ECIU said.

ECIU director Richard Black said: “It’s somewhat alarming to find that MPs don’t know the facts on onshore wind, particularly how popular it is with the public.

“With just 2% of Britons expressing strong opposition, the myth that onshore wind is unpopular or divisive should now be put to bed once and for all.

“It’s a damaging myth, because investing in onshore wind is likely to reduce energy bills – so this is really something that MPs and anyone else who professes to care about energy bills should be getting their heads around.”

Conservative MP for Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland Simon Clarke said: “People are telling us something really important – namely, that new onshore wind should no longer be ruled out of our energy mix for political reasons.

“With appropriate planning and democratic safeguards, the government’s blanket ban can be revised and allow this cheap, clean and popular technology to move forward as it should.”

Image: Free Images