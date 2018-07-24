Articles Filter

Kyocera basks in rising sun

28MW project in Miyagi region of Japan has 103,950 solar modules

Kyocera and Tokyo Century Corp have completed construction of a 28MW solar farm in the Miyagi region of Japan.

The project, located at Taiwa in the Kurokawa district, features 103,950 Kyocera solar modules.

It will generate an estimated 33,000 megawatt-hours of electricity a year.

Kyocera TCL Solar – 81% owned by Kyocera and 19% Tokyo Century Corp – has now built projects totalling 258.1MW in Japan. 

Image: Kyocera

