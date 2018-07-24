Kyocera basks in rising sun
28MW project in Miyagi region of Japan has 103,950 solar modules
Kyocera and Tokyo Century Corp have completed construction of a 28MW solar farm in the Miyagi region of Japan.
The project, located at Taiwa in the Kurokawa district, features 103,950 Kyocera solar modules.
It will generate an estimated 33,000 megawatt-hours of electricity a year.
Kyocera TCL Solar – 81% owned by Kyocera and 19% Tokyo Century Corp – has now built projects totalling 258.1MW in Japan.
Image: Kyocera