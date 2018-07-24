Kyocera basks in rising sun

Kyocera and Tokyo Century Corp have completed construction of a 28MW solar farm in the Miyagi region of Japan.

The project, located at Taiwa in the Kurokawa district, features 103,950 Kyocera solar modules.

Related Stories Kyocera adds shine in Japan

14 May 2018 It will generate an estimated 33,000 megawatt-hours of electricity a year.

Kyocera TCL Solar – 81% owned by Kyocera and 19% Tokyo Century Corp – has now built projects totalling 258.1MW in Japan.

Image: Kyocera