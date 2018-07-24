Falck buys Italian service crew

Falck Renewables subsidiary Vector Cuatro is to acquire Italian wind energy technical advisory services company Windfor for €625,000.

The acquisition, which is expected to be completed in September, will reinforce Falck's growth and strategic interest in the renewable energy services sector, the company said.

It added that Windfor has analysed over 17GW of wind farms, performed due diligence for 9GW and delivered advisory services for 18GW in Italy and abroad.

Vector Cuatro chief executive Javier Asensio said: “Windfor will bring significant know-how in the wind power industry, at a time when new plants are expected to be built for over 50GW every year until 2040, according to the International Energy Agency.

“On top of new plants, great opportunities will result from repowering old plants or lengthening the lifetime of existing ones.”

Image: Pixabay