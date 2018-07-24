Vanguard cleared for exam
1.8GW project accepted by Planning Inspectorate for examination
The UK Planning Inspectorate has accepted Vattenfall's application to build the up to 1.8GW Norfolk Vanguard project 47km off the coast of East Anglia in England.
A final planning decision on the project is expected to be given by the end of the year.
The Swedish developer filed Vanguard for planning consent late last month and is looking to deploy between 90 and 257 turbines with tip heights of up to 325 metres at the project.
Vanguard will use HVDC cable technology to bring power to shore at Happisburgh.
The array area will be split over separate eastern and western phases and the project is due to be fully commissioned between 2026 and 2027.
Vanguard's 1.8GW sister project, Norfolk Boreas, will submit its DCO application in summer next year.
Photo: reNEWS