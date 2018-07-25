EDPR seals Ohio wind double

EDP Renewables North America is to sell electricity from the 125MW Timber Road 4 wind farm in Ohio to an unnamed “commercial and industrial entity” under two 15-year power purchase agreements.

Supply will start when Timber Road 4 comes online next year, EDPR said.

The company added that it has now contracted 2.2GW of wind energy PPAs in the US for projects installed in the 2016-2020 period, above its target of 1.8GW.

“EDPR's success in securing new PPAs reinforces its low-risk profile and growth strategy based on the development of competitive projects with long-term visibility,” the company said.

Image: EDPR