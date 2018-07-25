PNE acquires WKN remains

PNE has taken full control of subsidiary WKN, increasing its stake in the Husum-based outfit to 100% from 89.1% for an undisclosed price.

In 2013, PNE acquired almost 83% of WKN and increased that interest to 89.1% in February.

PNE chief executive Markus Lesser said: “Increasing our stake to 100% represents another milestone in the implementation of our 'scale up' strategy.

“This will enable us to further optimise workflows and processes and additionally strengthen the existing operational integration of the two companies. In this way, we can realise additional synergies and increase productivity.”

