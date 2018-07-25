Ground broken for EA1 O&M base

Construction work has started at the port of Lowestoft on the operations and maintenance hub for ScottishPower Renewables’ 714MW East Anglia 1 offshore wind farm off the east coast of England.

The £25m O&M base is being built at Associated British Ports’ Hamilton Dock and will employ about 100 people once the wind farm becomes operational in 2020.

SPR project director for EA1 Charlie Jordan said: “The starting of construction on our new operations and maintenance building in Lowestoft is a landmark moment for the East Anglia 1 project and shows our commitment to the local area.”

SPR added that onshore construction work is also underway for the cable route and substation at Bramford in Suffolk.

The first of 102 Siemens Gamesa 7MW turbines is scheduled to be installed in 2019.

Image: SPR